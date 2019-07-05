4 Injured in BJYM's Clash with Police in Bengal as Members Hold Demonstration without Permission
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles towards the policemen, who lobbed tear gas shells and used batons, to disperse the BJYM workers in Asansol, West Burdwan district.
A policeman charges teargas shell to disperse the BJP activists during clash at their rally to submit deputation on the cut-money issue before Asansol Municipal Corporation, in Asansol, Friday, July 5, 2019. (PTI)
Asansol(West Bengal): The BJP's youth wing on Friday fought a pitched battle with the police here in West Burdwan district, as the party workers continued with their programme, which did not have permission, police said.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles towards the policemen, who lobbed tear gas shells and used batons, to disperse the BJYM workers.
Four persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clash.
Police sources said the BJYM had a plan to demonstrate before the Asansol Municipal Corporation building on several issues, but it did not have permission from the
administration.
The police have erected several barricades on roads leading to the municipal corporation building and a clash ensued when BJYM workers broke two of them.
The police baton charged the BJYM activists, who also threw stones and glass bottles to them, the sources said.
The police then lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.
Skirmishes between the BJP and the ruling TMC have been reported in the recent past. The saffron party's candidate Babul Supriyo won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in 2014
and 2019 elections.
