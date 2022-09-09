CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 4 Injured in Building Collapse in Delhi's Azad Market
1-MIN READ

4 Injured in Building Collapse in Delhi's Azad Market

PTI

Last Updated: September 09, 2022, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading

Four people were injured on Friday morning when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi’s Azad market, officials said. According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading. “Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it,” he added.

The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said. Further details are awaited.

first published:September 09, 2022, 12:49 IST
last updated:September 09, 2022, 12:49 IST