4 Inmates Allegedly Attack Fellow Prisoner in Gurugram District Jail, Says Police
Police said the incident was reported on Tuesday around 8.50 a.m. when Chandrapal, booked under theft cases, got involved in an argument with another inmate, Niraj, in barrack number 2B.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Gurugram: Four prisoners on Tuesday allegedly attacked a fellow inmate inside the barrack of Gurugram district jail, resulting in serious injury to him, an official said on Thursday.
Police said the incident was reported on Tuesday around 8.50 a.m. when Chandrapal, booked under theft cases, got involved in an argument with another inmate, Niraj, in barrack number 2B.
Niraj and his three other associates in the same barrack, Pawan, Hariom and Jorawar, attacked Chandrapal.
SHO of Bhondsi police station Surender Kumar said the four brutally assaulted Chandrapal. He has received severe injuries in head, abdomen and chest, he said, adding he was admitted to a hospital for some time, but was shifted back to the jail later.
"We have taken Chandrapal's statement. He told us that Niraj and his gang members were trying to dominate inside the barrack, leading to the fight," Kumar said.
"We have also taken a report from jail officials and are trying to corroborate things. The four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," the SHO added.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Servers Out For Maintenance, Beta Version Arriving Soon in India
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- Xiaomi Accused of 'Stealing' Artwork Sanctioned for Use by LG
- Kia Seltos SUV Unveiled in India, Gets Connectivity Features and 10.25-inch Touchscreen
- Extreme Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant's Cart Flying, Hot Water Injures Many - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s