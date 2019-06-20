4 Inmates Allegedly Attack Fellow Prisoner in Gurugram District Jail, Says Police

Gurugram: Four prisoners on Tuesday allegedly attacked a fellow inmate inside the barrack of Gurugram district jail, resulting in serious injury to him, an official said on Thursday.

Police said the incident was reported on Tuesday around 8.50 a.m. when Chandrapal, booked under theft cases, got involved in an argument with another inmate, Niraj, in barrack number 2B.

Niraj and his three other associates in the same barrack, Pawan, Hariom and Jorawar, attacked Chandrapal.

SHO of Bhondsi police station Surender Kumar said the four brutally assaulted Chandrapal. He has received severe injuries in head, abdomen and chest, he said, adding he was admitted to a hospital for some time, but was shifted back to the jail later.

"We have taken Chandrapal's statement. He told us that Niraj and his gang members were trying to dominate inside the barrack, leading to the fight," Kumar said.

"We have also taken a report from jail officials and are trying to corroborate things. The four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," the SHO added.​