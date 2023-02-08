CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#KiaraSidharthWedding#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » India » 4 Journalists Arrested for Ruckus During Birthday Party in Noida Residential Society
1-MIN READ

4 Journalists Arrested for Ruckus During Birthday Party in Noida Residential Society

PTI

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 07:52 IST

Noida, India

Police said on Tuesday evening, a court granted bail to all the four. (File Photo: @noidapolice)

Police said on Tuesday evening, a court granted bail to all the four. (File Photo: @noidapolice)

The incident was reported late Monday night to the Noida Sector-113 police station, police said.

Four journalists of a private TV channel were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus during a birthday party at a residential society here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported late Monday night to the Noida Sector-113 police station, they said.

Police said on Tuesday evening, a court granted bail to all the four.

Station in-charge Pramod Prajapati said the four accused work in a private TV channel and were creating a ruckus during a birthday party on Monday night, following which people living nearby raised objections.

Prajapati said that it is alleged that they refused to hear out their neighbours and got into a fight with them.

Several people from the society came to the police station and a complaint was lodged, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. noida
  2. Noida Police
first published:February 08, 2023, 07:52 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 07:52 IST
Read More