4 'Kidnapped' Girls from Arunachal Pradesh Rescued in Assam

Last Updated: September 12, 2022, 14:28 IST

Itanagar, India

On September 8, the Diyun Police Station in Changlang district had received a complaint about four girls missing from the Manabhum area. Following this, Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an investigation and traced the location of the girls, officials said. (Rep image: Shutterstock)

Personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police in coordination with Assam Police officers rescued the minors in a joint operation on Sunday and arrested a woman, who has emerged as the prime suspect

Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued four “kidnapped” girls from a lodge in Assam’s Guwahati, officials said on Monday. Personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police in coordination with Assam Police officers rescued the minors in a joint operation on Sunday and arrested a woman, who has emerged as the prime suspect, they said.

On September 8, the Diyun Police Station in Changlang district had received a complaint about four girls missing from the Manabhum area. Following this, Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an investigation and traced the location of the girls, the officials said.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo coordinated with Assam Police DIGP Prasanta Changmai and DCP of Dispur Sudhakar Singh to zero in on the exact whereabouts of the missing minors, they said. After completing the legal formalities and necessary counselling, the rescued girls were handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee of Changlang, police said.

