1-min read

4 Kids Drown in Water-filled Pit in MP's Mandla, 1 Rescued

Five children ventured into the uncovered pit dug by a contractor several years ago, according to an official. Four of them drowned while one girl was rescued by residents.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
4 Kids Drown in Water-filled Pit in MP's Mandla, 1 Rescued
Representation image.
Mandla (MP): Four children on Sunday drowned and one was rescued from a rainwater-filled pit in Dilwara village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said.

"Five children ventured into the uncovered pit dug by a contractor several years ago. Four of them drowned while one girl was rescued by residents," said Bichhiya tehsil sub-divisional magistrate Jitendra Patel.

He identified the deceased as Urmila (7), Saroj Maravi (12), Joseph Sarota (8) and Preeti Dhurve (11), adding that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of each of them.

