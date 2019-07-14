English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4 Kids Drown in Water-filled Pit in MP's Mandla, 1 Rescued
Five children ventured into the uncovered pit dug by a contractor several years ago, according to an official. Four of them drowned while one girl was rescued by residents.
Representation image.
Mandla (MP): Four children on Sunday drowned and one was rescued from a rainwater-filled pit in Dilwara village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said.
"Five children ventured into the uncovered pit dug by a contractor several years ago. Four of them drowned while one girl was rescued by residents," said Bichhiya tehsil sub-divisional magistrate Jitendra Patel.
He identified the deceased as Urmila (7), Saroj Maravi (12), Joseph Sarota (8) and Preeti Dhurve (11), adding that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of each of them.
