4 Killed, 16 Injured Due in Gas Cylinder Blast in Jodhpur; Several Vehicles Burnt

Four people were killed and 16 suffered injuries due to multiple gas explosions in Jodhpur’s Kirti Nagar area. Several vehicles were burnt after six gas cylinders exploded simultaneously, reports said.

The administration reached the spot shortly after the incident and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident came days after four members of a family were killed and two sustained injuries following an LPG cylinder blast at their house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Meerut Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar, leakage in the cylinder pipe led to the blast, when food was being prepared at the house in Babloo Garden Colony in Loni. The impact was such that walls and linter of the house turned into debris, burying the six people in them, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of those injured.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here