4 Killed, 2 Hurt as Factory Roof Collapses in West Delhi's Khayala; Owner Arrested

Four labourers, including three women, died and two were injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in west Delhi's Khayala on Saturday, officials said. The structure, which was being used as a motor-winding factory, is located at the Vishnu Garden area in Khayala.

The fire department received a call about the incident around 10 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service, said. "The building was made of iron girders and was overloaded with materials, because of which it caved in and these labourers got crushed when the roof collapsed," he said.

Six labourers, including three women, were inside the factory when the incident took place, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Subodh Kumar said. They were rescued by a team of officials and were rushed to two nearest hospitals — Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital — he added.

Four of the six labourers were declared brought dead by the doctors, while two others are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

The factory owner, Mahendra Pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been arrested and will be produced before a court on Sunday, he added. According to the police, seven workers were employed at the factory but at the time of the incident, only six of them, who were working, got trapped inside when the roof collapsed.

Another worker, however, escaped the tragedy as he had gone out for some personal work at the time of the incident. The deceased were identified as Saina (36), Guddi (45), Twinkle (25) and Ramesh (35).

The injured labourers are Ravi (20) and Guddu Kumar (18). Most of the labourers hail from places such as Ballia, Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. They stayed inside the factory premises, the police official said.

The Patel Nagar sub-divisional magistrate has been informed for further legal proceedings, he said.