4 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crashes With Tanker on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: Four persons were killed and two others injured in a car-tanker collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early on Friday, an official said.

All the victims were travelling in the car, he said. They were returning to Mumbai after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle crashed into the tanker in the Rasayani area on the outskirts of the metropolis, the official said. Four persons were killed and two others injured in the collision, he confirmed.

The six-lane 94km Mumbai-Pune expressway is popular with motorists travelling between the two cities and beyond, but has witnessed accidents with alarming regularity.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.