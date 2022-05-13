Jammu: 4 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Catches Fire in Katra | WATCH

Four people were killed and 22 others injured after a bus full of pilgrims on route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp caught fire near Shani Dev temple in Katra on Thursday. According to some eyewitnesses, the fire started after a mysterious blast inside the vehicle. Several people have received severe burn injuries, as per reports.

The police rushed to the spot and have ruled out the terror angle in the incident. The injured have been hospitalized, they said.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone in a statement said, “Bus no JK14/1831 on way from Katra to Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. FSL team deputed on spot. Details will follow."

A forensic team is looking into the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

