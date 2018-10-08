English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4 Killed, 3 Injured as Shuttering of Under-construction Building Collapses in Noida
The incident occurred at the BPTP 'Capital City' in the morning when a tractor-trolley carrying sand reportedly hit the shuttering (temporary fixtures) bringing down six labourers who were working a few floors above the ground
Loading...
Noida: Four people killed and half a dozen more were injured after temporary iron fixtures around an under-construction multi-storey private building collapsed in Sector 39 here on Sunday.
The incident occurred at the BPTP 'Capital City' in the morning when a tractor-trolley carrying sand reportedly hit the shuttering (temporary fixtures) bringing down six labourers who were working a few floors above the ground, police said.
"One man, who was driving the tractor, and three others working on the site died after the fixtures came crashing down on him, while six suffered injuries and are hospitalised," Amit Kumar Singh, SHO of the Sector 39 police station, under whose jurisdiction the building is located, said.
"The labourers were wearing the helmets but were working without safety harness," the SHO said, adding that no formal complaint was lodged with the police till the afternoon. Meanwhile, attempts to contact the BPTP, a private real estate company, did not yield any official response.
(With inputs from PTI)
The incident occurred at the BPTP 'Capital City' in the morning when a tractor-trolley carrying sand reportedly hit the shuttering (temporary fixtures) bringing down six labourers who were working a few floors above the ground, police said.
"One man, who was driving the tractor, and three others working on the site died after the fixtures came crashing down on him, while six suffered injuries and are hospitalised," Amit Kumar Singh, SHO of the Sector 39 police station, under whose jurisdiction the building is located, said.
"The labourers were wearing the helmets but were working without safety harness," the SHO said, adding that no formal complaint was lodged with the police till the afternoon. Meanwhile, attempts to contact the BPTP, a private real estate company, did not yield any official response.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...