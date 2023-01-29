4 Killed, 5 Injured as Speeding Truck Rams into Bystanders in UP

At least four people were killed and five others were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding truck, police said on Saturday.

The vehicle ran over the group of people standing on a roadside on the Kheri- Bahraich highway near Pangi village, killing four and injured five others, they said.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha along with other police officials rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operations.

The SP told reporters that four to five persons have been killed, while five others are injured in the accident.

The injured have been rushed to district hospital for treatment, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons, the office of the UP CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

