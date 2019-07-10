Four Die, 7 Injured After Under-Construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru
NDRF, SDRF, fire and defence rescue services are all engaged in the rescue operations.
Rescue operations underway in Bengaluru after a building that was under construction collapsed. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Bengaluru: Four people were killed and seven injured after a building which was under construction collapsed in Bengaluru's Pulikeshi Nagar on Wednesday morning.
State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rushed to the site to begin rescue operation. NDRF, fire services and civil defence rescue teams also joined soon after.
One of the deceased has been identified as Sambu Kumar, a native of Bihar.
The injured are receiving treatment at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun said that the building collapsed because an extra floor had been built, violating the rules. "I have instructed officials to take strict action and to demolish such buildings," she added.
The building adjoining the one that collapsed has also been damaged.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitav Ghosh on New Book Gun Island, Our Changing World and the Uncanniness of It All
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- Snowball, the Dancing Cockatoo, is Teaching Scientists a Thing Or Two About 80s Dance Moves
- What Really Happened to Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Finale?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s