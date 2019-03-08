English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4 Killed, 7 Injured as Car Turns Turtle After Hitting Cow in Uttar Pradesh
Eleven people were in the car and they were returning from a marriage ceremony. While four died on the spot, seven were injured, two among them critically.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Sitapur: Four people were killed and seven others injured when their car turned upside down after hitting a cow in the Hargaon area here Friday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (north) Madhuvan Kumar Singh said the incident took place in the morning on the Sitapur-Lakhimpur road at Badelia village.
Eleven people were in the car and they were returning from a marriage ceremony, he said.
"As their car reached Badelia village under Hargaon police station, suddenly a cow jumped in front of it. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it then turned upside down," Singh said.
Local people rushed to rescue the people from the car, he said.
While four died on the spot, seven were injured, two among them critically, the ASP said.
The deceased have been identified as Savitri, 35, Kiran, 30, Neetu, 15, and Mohini, 14, he said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Singh said.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
