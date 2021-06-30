4 Killed as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Ramban

Four people including two women and a two-year-old child were killed early Wednesday when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said. The vehicle was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu with a group of labourers from Chhattisgarh when the accident occurred at around 5.30 am near Khuni Nallah in Ramban district, they said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by the police, Army and local volunteers, an official said. Three people including two women were found dead while five others were taken to district hospital Ramban where two-year-old Aryan succumbed to injuries, the official added.

Three of the injured have been identified as Narayan Manji (21), Dinesh Kumar (19) and Maghe Lal (17), they said.

