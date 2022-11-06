CHANGE LANGUAGE
4 Killed in 2 Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan's Banswara
1-MIN READ

4 Killed in 2 Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan's Banswara

PTI

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 15:42 IST

Jaipur, India

In another bike accident in the same police station area, a man died and other was injured. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

In another bike accident in the same police station area, a man died and other was injured. In another bike accident in the same police station area, a man died and other was injured. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

The accidents occurred in the Kararwadi police station area which also left four persons injured

Four men were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Sunday.

The accidents occurred in the Kararwadi police station area which also left four persons injured.

SHO Kalu Lal Meena said three men were killed and three others were injured when two bikes collided near Khunta village.

In another bike accident in the same police station area, a man died and other was injured.

The deceased were identified as Johan, Vijay, Narbhesh and Prabhu Lal, aged 17-22 years.

first published:November 06, 2022, 15:42 IST
last updated:November 06, 2022, 15:42 IST