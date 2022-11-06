4 Killed in 2 Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan's Banswara

Four men were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Sunday.

The accidents occurred in the Kararwadi police station area which also left four persons injured.

SHO Kalu Lal Meena said three men were killed and three others were injured when two bikes collided near Khunta village.

In another bike accident in the same police station area, a man died and other was injured.

The deceased were identified as Johan, Vijay, Narbhesh and Prabhu Lal, aged 17-22 years.

