INDIA

4 Killed in Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu

Representational image.

  • PTI Palamu
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
Four people were killed and six others injured on Friday in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

Of the four, one died outside his house, while another on a road in Chhatarpur in the district.

In Nawadih, one person died and six others got injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood under a tree during a downpour.

Another man died while he was grazing his cattle in the same area, the police said.

The injured were rushed to nearby health centres, the police said. The deceased were in their 20s.

