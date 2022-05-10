4 Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Kota, CM Gehlot Expresses Grief

Four people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck on Tuesday morning, police said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

According to police, the tractor-trolley was carrying around 18 people returning to their homes in Hanuwatkheda village after attending a wedding in Batawda village of the district on Monday night. The mishap occurred around 6.30 am on Tuesday. The speeding truck loaded with around 7-8 tractors hit the tractor trolley from behind, SHO of Baran Sadar Police Station Rajesh Khatana said.

Bhuribai (65), Chandrakala (55), Sushila (40) and Ramkaran Sain (60), all residents of Hanuwatkheda village, were killed on the spot while 13 others, including women and children, sustained injuries, he added. Two of the critically injured people were referred to a hospital in Kota, while 11 others are undergoing treatment in a Baran hospital, he said.

Police have detained the driver of the truck and lodged a case under relevant sections against him, he added. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

Meanwhile, state mining minister and local MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya, Baran Superintendent of Police Kalyanmal Meena, district collector Narendra Gupta visited the spot and the hospital where the injured have been admitted, the SHO said.

