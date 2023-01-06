CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

4 Killed, Several Injured in Bus-truck Collision in Jodhpur

PTI

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 20:03 IST

Jodhpur, India

Villagers from the nearby areas rushed to rescue the passengers stuck in the bus and sent them to a hospital (Photo for representation)

The bus was on its way to Jodhpur from Osian when the accident occurred near Mathania bypass at 3.30 pm

Four people died while about two dozen were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck here on Friday, police said.

The bus was on its way to Jodhpur from Osian when the accident occurred near Mathania bypass at 3.30 pm, they said.

Villagers from the nearby areas rushed to rescue the passengers stuck in the bus and sent them to a hospital, police said.

Of the total injured, six have been admitted to the MDM Hospital Jodhpur while the rest are being treated at the local hospital in Mathania, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
