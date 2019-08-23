4 Killed, Several Injured in Stampede During Janmashatami Celebrations at Bengal Temple

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede during Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Friday Chief

Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

She announced compensation of Rs five lakh to family members of those killed in the stampede-like situation near Kachua Loknath temple.

"There was a large crowd at Kachua Loknath temple this year. It started raining heavily in the wee hours and people tried to take shelter at makeshift bamboo stalls on the approach road to the temple. The bamboo structures collapsed after heavy rain.

"The place was narrow and in the rush, a few persons fell into the pond beside the temple and this created a confusion leading to a stampede-like situation there," the chief minister said.

Two persons have died, a few injured and among those two are in very critical condition, Banerjee, who rushed to the National Medical College and Hospital, where the injured were admitted, told reporters.

She said that the rescue operations are being carried out on the spot. Senior ministers have been sent to Barasat Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and a hospital at Basirhat. Rescue operations is the prime objective now. Im personally monitoring the situation, Banerjee said.

Family members of the critically injured would be given a compensation of Rs one lakh while others with minor injuries would get Rs 50,000.

Lakhs of people gather at Kochua Loknath temple every year on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lokenath Brahmachari.

With PTI inputs

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.