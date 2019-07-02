4 Labourers Killed in Water Tank Collapse in Maharashtra's Nashik District

Nashik: Four labourers were on Tuesday killed and two others injured when a water tank collapsed at an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.

The incident happened at around 8:30am in Someshwar Colony on Gangapur Road here, an official said.

"Three were brought out dead from the debris. One person who was hospitalised succumbed to his injuries later," he said, adding that a case has been registered at Gangapur Police Station.

An official identified the dead as Mohammed Bariq (32) and Baby Sanabi Khatun (28), both from Bihar, Sudam Gohir (30) of Odisha and Anami Chandan (50) from New Delhi. P