4 Lakh People in Ahmedabad City Yet to Take Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

At least 4 lakh residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine despite being eligible for the same, a civic official said on Tuesday. To ensure 100 per cent vaccination, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched a door-to-door survey to trace people who have not taken both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, the AMC's medical officer of health Dr Bhavin Solanki said.

"We have formed 150 teams to conduct a door-to-door survey to trace people who have not taken the vaccine against COVID-19, despite being eligible for it. Till now, our health teams have surveyed 30,000 households and identified 3,000 persons who have not taken both doses," Solanki said. The door-to-door exercise is in addition to the computerised data already available with the AMC's health department to identify fully and partially vaccinated residents of the city, he said. The data also provides information about people who have taken vaccines at private facilities, he added.

"Our data suggests that nearly 4 lakh people in the city have not taken the second dose despite being eligible for it. During the survey, our teams have made a separate entry about such people and are making necessary arrangements to get them fully vaccinated," the official said. As per an official release, the AMC has administered 77.06 lakh doses so far, including 47.39 lakh first and 29.66 lakh second jabs.

During the ongoing drive, 4,264 persons were given the first dose, while 19,027 took the second jab on Monday at both government and private facilities in the city, the release stated.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.