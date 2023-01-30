CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

4 Lashkar Associates Held, Hideout Busted in J&K's Awantipora

IANS

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 14:54 IST

Awantipora, India

The police said that incriminating materials and other items were recovered during the operation (Representative Image: IANS)

The Kashmir zone police said on its Twitter page, "Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Awantipora"

The security forces destroyed a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Monday after arresting four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates, police said on Monday.

The Kashmir zone police said on its Twitter page, “Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Awantipora. 04 militant associates linked with terror outfit LeT arrested."

The police said that incriminating materials and other items were recovered during the operation.

“Case registered, investigation in progress," said the J&K Police in its tweet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 30, 2023, 14:54 IST
Read More