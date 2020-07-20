4 Lucknow Localities in Complete Lockdown from Today Due to Sudden Surge In Covid-19 Cases

As the novel coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated, a lockdown was imposed in four localities of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh till July 24. These areas include- Ghazipur, Indira Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Ashiana.

Lockdown should be strictly followed, if anyone is found negligent, strict action will be taken against them, said the District Magistrate, Abhishek Prakash. If in case, any officer or employee engaged in Covid-19 infection prevention, testing, contact tracing, hospital management, containment zone etc. is found relaxing, an FIR will be registered under Section 188 of the Epidemic Act against them, he added.

During the lockdown, the traffic will continue on the national highway and state highway falling in these four areas. While the services of Railway and State Road Transport Corporation will remain uninterrupted. Offices related to essential services will be free from any kind of restrictions and employees related to essential services will be allowed to commute. Along with this, the construction activities of expressways, major bridges, roads and other activities by the Public Works Department, government buildings and private projects will continue as before.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has imposed a special duty of magistrates and police officers in these four police station areas. A joint visit of these areas will be done by magistrates and police officers and to ensure strict lockdown, patrolling will be done by police teams and UP112 personnel.

Reviewing the current situation in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday evening held a meeting with the CMO and DM and stated that following test results, the COVID patient should be informed within 15 minutes and should be admitted within an hour.

In the past 24 hours, 392 fresh COVID-19 cases along with two deaths were reported in state capital Lucknow. Till date, 1,453 people have been discharged from hospitals and the active cases are 2,509 across Lucknow.