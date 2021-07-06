4 Men Create Girl’s Fake Instagram Account, Threaten To Rape Her Sister

Rajasthan police have booked four people in Churu for blackmailing a girl and threatening to rape her younger sister. The accused made an Instagram account using the girl’s photo and were chatting with women using that profile. When she confronted them, they threatened to leak her photos on the internet.

The accused have been identified as Shahrukh, Idrish, Adil, and Umar. On the complaint of the girl, a case was registered against the four men under sections of the IT Act. “In her complaint, the girl said Shahrukh, his brothers Idrish and Adil made a fake account on Instagram in her name and used her photo. They started using the account for obscene chats,” the SHO said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused.

The three men had obtained the pics from Umar, who knew the girl. The complainant lives with her mother and sister in Churu. Her father works in a different town.

The men contacted the girl and started blackmailing her saying that they would leak her photographs. According to the complaint, Shahrukh even took Rs 10,000 from the girl.

The accused then threatened to sexually assault the girl’s younger sister and aunt if they didn’t get more money. The victim told the police that the four men are threatening her family members for money, due to which everyone is scared.

The victim also sought police protection for her younger sister.

