GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

4 Militants Killed in Fresh Exchange of Fire in Shopian District of J&K

A search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
4 Militants Killed in Fresh Exchange of Fire in Shopian District of J&K
(File photo: PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: Four militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday.

The number of militants killed in the overnight operation has reached five.

“4 more bodies of terrorists visible at encounter site kiloora Shopian taking the total to 5 terrorists killed. Good Job boys , good for peace,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid tweeted.



The security forces had cordoned off the area on Friday night following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there and had started a search operation there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, an official had said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...