4 Militants Killed in Fresh Exchange of Fire in Shopian District of J&K
A search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces
(File photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Four militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday.
The number of militants killed in the overnight operation has reached five.
“4 more bodies of terrorists visible at encounter site kiloora Shopian taking the total to 5 terrorists killed. Good Job boys , good for peace,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid tweeted.
The security forces had cordoned off the area on Friday night following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there and had started a search operation there.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, an official had said.
4 more bodies of terrorists visible at encounter site kiloora Shopian taking the total to 5 terrorists killed. Good Job boys , good for peace.
— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 4, 2018
