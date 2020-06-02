INDIA

4 Minors Among 20 Killed In Landslides In Assam's Barak Valley, Several Injured

The region has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday which have triggered the landslides. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The northeastern state is reeling under the onslaught of severe floods which have impacted around 3 lakh people.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
Around 20 people were killed in landslides in Barak Valley in Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts on Tuesday morning. Among those killed are four minors.

Several others have been injured and rescue operations are presently underway. The region has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday which triggered the landslides.

On May 27, one person lost his life as the flood situation in Assam worsened with nearly three lakh people suffering in the deluge across 11 districts, news agency PTI reported.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure saw heavy damage at various places in Golaghat, Barpeta, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Majuli, Hojai, Sonitpur, Chirang, Karimganj, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Dima Hasao, Baksa and Lakhimpur.

Huge erosions were seen at various locations in Majuli, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Chirang, Baksa, Biswanath and South Salmara districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) told PTI.

The chief minister had last month, while overseeing the flood situation in the state with officials of the ASDMA and senior officers of other departments, instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to make sure that flood relief camps were sufficiently sanitised in view of the Covid-19 situation. Because of the landslide in the district, movement of three 'Shramik Special' trains were also disrupted on the night of May 26.


