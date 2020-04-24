4-month-old Baby Girl Dies in Kerala Due to Covid-19, Samples of Parents Taken for Testing

A four-month-old baby girl, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from congenital heart disease, died at Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala on Friday.

The baby girl hailed from Payyanad at Manjeri in Malappuram District and had heart issues from birth and was under treatment. She developed pneumonia, tested positive for Covid-19 and died at around 6 am after suffering a cardiac arrest, officials said.

The baby was admitted to the hospital on April 21 with history of fever, cough, breathing difficulties and seizure, the doctors said.

Samples of her parents have been collected for testing. The parents don't have travel history but had visited hospitals several times since January for their daughter’s treatment.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365