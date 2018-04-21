4-Month-Old Girl Raped, Body Found in Indore Basement; Suspect Caught on CCTV

A four-month-old infant was raped and killed allegedly by a 21-year-old man in Indore's Rajwada area, even as the nationwide uproar over Kathua rape case continues.The incident came to light on Friday after the blood-soaked body of the baby was recovered from the basement of a building, following which the infant was taken to state-run MY Hospital here. The girl bore injury marks on her private part and head.Sources told News18 on Saturday that the postmortem report has confirmed rape.A CCTV footage shows accused Sunil Bheel carrying the girl on his shoulder at around 4.45 am on Friday."The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused, Sunil Bheel, had kidnapped her early on Friday morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family," said HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore.The accused and the infant's parents knew each other and were in the business of selling balloons, Mishra said."The CCTV images show that he took the girl to the basement of the building, some 50 metres away from where the family was sleeping, and her body was recovered in the afternoon," the police officer said."The infant had an injury on her head. The accused probably threw her on the ground. The details of postmortem report will verify whether she was smothered," Mishra said."We are going to arrest the accused shortly," he added.According to the 2016 NCRB report, as many as 2,467 children were raped in Madhya Pradesh, making it the highest number of child rapes in the country — and in 90% of the cases, it was a family member or someone close. The National Crime Records Bureau is yet to release the data for 2017.(With inputs from PTI)