4-month Waiting Period For Vehicle Owners To HSRP, Colour-coded Stickers

New Delhi, Dec 18: Vehicle owners making booking for the mandatory high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for their vehicles are being given a waiting period of up to four months, even as the transport department is carrying out a drive to encourage compliance. According to officials, around 30,000 bookings for HSRP are received daily, whereas only 10,000 such registration plates are affixed in a day.

“I booked my HSRP online recently and the scheduled waiting period is till March next year,” said Rahul Raj, a vehicle owner from northeast Delhi. The company, contracted for the work, is expanding its booking facilities as well as affixation capacities at doorstep as demand is rising on a day-to-day basis, said a spokesperson of HSRP supplier Rosmerta Safety Systems.

“Once a vehicle owner makes a booking the slip that is generated is valid for a period of 15 days from the date of appointment. The enforcement agency will not challan the vehicle if the booking slip is presented,” he said. There were also complaints that owners of older vehicles were unable to book HSRP online as details of those vehicles were not updated on the latest NIC database, Vahan 4.

“Owners of such vehicles require to go to the website and get their data updated on Vahan 4,” said the Rosmerta spokesperson. The transport department is continuing with a limited pre-enforcement drive for encouraging vehicle owners to fix colour sticker and HSRP, said Special Commissioner (Operations) of the transport department K K Dahiya.

“It’s being done in selective areas of Delhi. The objective is still to sensitise vehicle owners to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers at the earliest,” he said. The campaign is targeted for four-wheelers only, Dahiya said and added that the thrust was to sensitise vehicle owners.

