English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4 of Family Killed as Car Swept Away by Strong Currents in MP
According to the police, bodies of the four deceased were pulled out of the car. The car was going from Mehgaon to Jhansi when the incident took place and seven people were travelling in it.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bhind: Four members of a family, including two minors, drowned after the car in which they were travelling was swept away by strong currents in Mehgaon area of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place on a bridge across the flooded Besla river, about 40-kms from Bhind district headquarters, late Monday night, police said.
"The driver of the car tried to cross the bridge, but the vehicle got washed away due to strong currents," Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Rudolf Alvares said.
The car was going from Mehgaon to Jhansi and seven people were travelling in it, he added.
"Four members of a family drowned in the incident, but the driver managed to come out of the car and raise an alarm. Residents of the nearby Gata village rushed to the scene and managed to save two persons," he said.
Bodies of the four deceased were pulled out of the car later, the SP said adding that the deceased were identified as Omprakash Pateriya (40), his wife Lata (36), their daughter Divya (12) and son Shrinarayan (10).
The incident took place on a bridge across the flooded Besla river, about 40-kms from Bhind district headquarters, late Monday night, police said.
"The driver of the car tried to cross the bridge, but the vehicle got washed away due to strong currents," Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Rudolf Alvares said.
The car was going from Mehgaon to Jhansi and seven people were travelling in it, he added.
"Four members of a family drowned in the incident, but the driver managed to come out of the car and raise an alarm. Residents of the nearby Gata village rushed to the scene and managed to save two persons," he said.
Bodies of the four deceased were pulled out of the car later, the SP said adding that the deceased were identified as Omprakash Pateriya (40), his wife Lata (36), their daughter Divya (12) and son Shrinarayan (10).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- RTOs to Get More Comfortable With A/C Halls, Delhi Government to Revamp All 13 Facilities
- Why Did Xiaomi Attempt to Promote Poco F1 Camera Using Edited Photos From The Mi Mix 2S?
- 14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...