4 of Family Killed as Car Swept Away by Strong Currents in MP

Four members of a family, including two minors, drowned after the car in which they were travelling was swept away by strong currents in Mehgaon area of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.The incident took place on a bridge across the flooded Besla river, about 40-kms from Bhind district headquarters, late Monday night, police said."The driver of the car tried to cross the bridge, but the vehicle got washed away due to strong currents," Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Rudolf Alvares said.The car was going from Mehgaon to Jhansi and seven people were travelling in it, he added."Four members of a family drowned in the incident, but the driver managed to come out of the car and raise an alarm. Residents of the nearby Gata village rushed to the scene and managed to save two persons," he said.Bodies of the four deceased were pulled out of the car later, the SP said adding that the deceased were identified as Omprakash Pateriya (40), his wife Lata (36), their daughter Divya (12) and son Shrinarayan (10).