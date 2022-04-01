4 Pairs of Trains Connecting Delhi With 5 Other States to Have Additional Coaches. List

The Indian Railways has decided to increase the number of coaches in the trains running between Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bihar for the convenience of passengers. The Railways has decided to temporarily increase the number of coaches in four pairs of trains.

These coaches are being added to the trains operating between Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bihar. With additional coaches, more berths will be available to the passengers. Hence, the train journey will be more convenient for the passengers henceforth.

The spokesperson of the North-Western railways has announced that due to the extra rush in the trains running between Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi, Okha-Jaipur, Porbandar-Muzaffarpur and Porbandar-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, there will be a temporary increase in the number of coaches of these trains. The temporary increase in the number of coaches is as follows:-

Train number 22965/22966, Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi - Bandra Terminus Train Service from Bandra Terminus from 01.04.22 to 27.05.22 and from Bhagat Ki Kothi from 02.04.22 to 28.05.22 (Temporary Increase of 01 Second Sleeper Class Coach)

Train number 19573/19574, Okha-Jaipur-Okha Train service from Okha from 04.04.22 to 30.05.22 and from Jaipur from 05.04.22 to 31.05.22. (Temporary increase of 01-second sleeper class coach)

Train number 20937/20938, Porbandar - Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Porbandar Train service from Porbandar from 02.04.22 to 31.05.22 and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 04.04.22 to 02.06.22. (Temporary increase of 01 Second Sleeper Class Coach)

Train number 19269/19270, Porbandar - Muzaffarpur - Porbandar Train from Porbandar from 01.04.22 to 27.05.22 and from Muzaffarpur from 04.04.22 to 30.05.22. (Temporary increase of 01-second sleeper class coach)

