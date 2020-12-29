1-MIN READ
4 Pakistanis Killed in Exchange of Firing Between Groups in Land Dispute: Police
Representational image.
At least four persons were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal district on Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place in North Waziristan tribal district.
All the four deceased are close relatives, the police said, adding that one person was injured in the incident. The police rushed to the spot following the incident.