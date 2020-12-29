News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»4 Pakistanis Killed in Exchange of Firing Between Groups in Land Dispute: Police
1-MIN READ

4 Pakistanis Killed in Exchange of Firing Between Groups in Land Dispute: Police

Representational image.

Representational image.

The incident took place in North Waziristan tribal district.

At least four persons were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal district on Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place in North Waziristan tribal district.

All the four deceased are close relatives, the police said, adding that one person was injured in the incident. The police rushed to the spot following the incident.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...