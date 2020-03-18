Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

4 Passengers with 'Home Quarantine' Stamp Deboarded from Train in Maharashtra's Palghar

The passengers were screened at the Mumbai airport, where they were found negative for coronavirus. However, they were advised 14 days of home quarantine, as mentioned in the stamp on their hands, the official said.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
4 Passengers with 'Home Quarantine' Stamp Deboarded from Train in Maharashtra's Palghar
Men enter a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, Representative Image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Four Germany-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, on Wednesday after co-passengers raised an alarm, the Western Railway said.

The four passengers were de-boarded from coach number G4 and G5 of 12216 Garib Rath at Palghar station when travel ticket examiner and co-passengers raised an alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands, a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said.

"They had arrived from Germany and were headed to Surat," the spokesperson said.

The four passengers were screened at the Mumbai international airport, where they were found negative for coronavirus. However, they were advised 14 days of home quarantine, as mentioned in the stamp on their hands, the official said.

After being de-boarded, they were taken to a government hospital in Palghar, he said.

"The doctor and the local authorities checked them and later allowed them to go ahead by road," he added.

The railway authorities said that the Garib Rath Express does not have a halt at Palghar, but when the passengers raised alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands, the train was given an unscheduled halt there.

