4 People Dead, Over 20 Lakh People Affected as Heavy Rain Batters Odisha: Report

Over 20.46 lakh people in 20 districts have been affected and four people have been reported dead due to heavy rainfall during the past 48 hours in most parts of the state under the influence of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. According to the ‘Situation Report’ issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), on Tuesday, over 20,46,122 persons have been affected in 3,696 villages and 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) spread across 111 blocks in 20 districts. The affected districts are Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri and Subarnapur. The report citing preliminary reports received from districts has stated that a total of four persons have died due to the rains so far while another has gone missing due to drowning. A total of three persons have died due to wall collapse- two from Kendrapara district and one from Ganjam.

One person in Khordha district has died due to drowning. Yet another person has gone missing due to drowning in the Nischintakoili block of Cuttack district. The Jagatsinghpur district, with 11,36,971 people, is the worst-hit, followed by 7,79,241 in Kendrapara, 48,457 in Dhenkanal, 21,596 in Cuttack district, 21,525 in Jajpur district, 21,021 in Puri district and 10,200 in Kandhamal district. Similarly, a total number of 13,534 people were evacuated to safer places, 5,683 were evacuated in Cuttack district followed by 3,564 in Jagatsinghpur district, 3,461 in Puri district, 532 in Kendrapara district, 220 in Dhenkanal, 50 in Nayagarh district and 24 in Kandhamal district.

Besides, 2,870 houses have been damaged as per the report with the maximum 789 in Dhenkanal district, 569 in Jagatsinghpur district, 523 in Cuttack district, 275 in Boudh district, 238 in Khordha, 120 in Keonjhar district, 103 in Subarnapur district, 56 in Angul district, 40 in Nuapada, 30 in Bargarh district, 26 in Nayagarh district, 25 in Koraput district, 22 in Kandhamal, 18 in Kandhamal, 17 in Kendrapara, 15 in Balasore, 3 in Deogarh and 1 in Jajpur.

