4 Pilgrims Killed, 6 Injured In Road Accident In UP

Bahraich (UP): Four women pilgrims were killed and six others injured when their vehicle hit a roadside tree early Wednesday in Bahraich district, police said. The pilgrims, from Siddharthnagar, were returning from Haridwar and the accident happened near Rampurwa Chowki around 4 am, SP Vipin Mishra said.

All the occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were rushed to Bahraich district hospital where Neeta Devi (42), Nisha (7), Mishravati (44) and Rita Devi (40) succumbed. Two persons with serious injuries have been referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre and four were undergoing treatment at Bahraich district hospital, the SP said.

It appears the driver fell asleep behind the wheel, he added.

