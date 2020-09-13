4 Police Personnel Injured after Meghalaya Power Minister's Convoy Meets with Accident in Assam

Meghalaya Power Minister James K Sangma's convoy on Sunday met with a minor accident in Assam's Nagaon district on his return journey to Shillong.

"Four injured police officials were immediately sent to Civil Hospital, Nagaon for medical assistance and Hon'ble Minister has been escorted to his official residence in Shillong," Meghalaya police said in a statement.

"At present, both the damaged vehicles have been taken to Nonoi Out-post for observation for legal procedures and police officials of the state are coordinating with the counterparts of Assam for necessary action," it said.

James, who is the elder brother of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manipur on Saturday. The minister is under home quarantine after he returned to Shillong and swab samples for the RT-PCR test have been collected.