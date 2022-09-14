CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

4 Sadhus Beaten Up in Maha's Sangli on Suspicion of Being 'Child Lifters', Were Asking for Directions

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 09:04 IST

Sangli Miraj Kupwad

The Sadhus have not registered a complaint yet, said police. (Image: ANI)

The four men who hail from Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Bijapur in Karnataka in a car

Four sadhus or religious ascetics were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Tuesday on suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.

The sadhus, however, lodged no complaint over the incident even though its video went viral. The incident took place at Lavanga village in Jat tehsil when the four men who hail from Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Bijapur in Karnataka in a car.

They had halted at a temple in the village on Monday. While resuming the journey on Tuesday, they asked a boy for directions, said a police official.

This led some locals to suspect that they were part of criminal gangs which abduct children. “There was an argument. It escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by the locals,” the official said.

A police team reached the spot and found that the sadhus were indeed members of an `akhada’ in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

