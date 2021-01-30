4 Sentenced to 5-10 Years of Jail Term for Raping, Pushing Minor Girl into Sex Racket

Four persons were sentenced to jail terms of five to 10 years by a special POCSO court in Thane for raping a minor girl and then pushing her into the flesh trade, an official said on Saturday. Special POCSO Court Judge KD Shirbhate sentenced the main accused Kalpesh Teller to 10 years imprisonment and three others, identified as Surendra Yadav, Vinod Yadav and Babita Yadav to five years in jail under IPC and POCSO provisions, he said.

Between August and October, 2017, Teller had lured the girl with the promise of a good job and raped her, and he and the three others confined her and forced her into a sex racket after uploading her profile on dubious sites.