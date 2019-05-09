English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Suffocate to Death After Fire Breaks Out in Pune Saree Shop
The blaze quickly spread from the shop to the room above and the workers were suffocated to death.
ive labourers have died in the fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village. (Image: ANI)
Loading...
Pune: At least five people were killed on Thursday in a major fire that engulfed a well-known saree shop here, police said.
According to an official of Pune Police (Rural), the fire was reported at around 5 a.m., when the workers were asleep in a room above the shop located in the Devachi Urli area on the outskirts of the city.
The blaze quickly spread from the shop to the room above and the workers were suffocated to death.
The police said they are trying to verify whether there were more workers sleeping there amid fears the toll could go up.
At least five fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze, the cause of which remains unknown.
According to an official of Pune Police (Rural), the fire was reported at around 5 a.m., when the workers were asleep in a room above the shop located in the Devachi Urli area on the outskirts of the city.
The blaze quickly spread from the shop to the room above and the workers were suffocated to death.
The police said they are trying to verify whether there were more workers sleeping there amid fears the toll could go up.
At least five fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze, the cause of which remains unknown.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Wedding Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Not in the Zone to Get Married'
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Detective Pikachu Creators 'Leak' Their Own Copy of the Film, Ryan Reynolds Comes to the Rescue
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results