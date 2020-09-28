INDIA

4 'Supari Killers' from Bangladesh Held in Bengal's Birbhum District for Plot to Kill Senior TMC Leader

Kolkata Police Image for representation.

The arrests were made from a house in Taltore village on the outskirts of Santiniketan on Sunday night, they said. The four Bangladeshis were known to the locals as masons, police said.

Six people, including four Bangladeshis, were arrested from West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection with an alleged plot to kill a Trinamool Congress leader, police said on Monday. They are 'supari killers' and were given a contract to kill a senior leader of the ruling party of the state, police said.

The arrests were made from a house in Taltore village on the outskirts of Santiniketan on Sunday night, they said. The four Bangladeshis were known to the locals as masons, police said.

However, police declined to disclose any details, including who their target was. "The six people were arrested on the basis of some specific information we received. Details cannot be divulged for the sake of the investigation," said Shyam Singh, the superintendent of police of Birbhum.

