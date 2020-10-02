4 Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested With 200 Kg Ganja In UP: Police

Banda (UP): Four suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police for trying to smuggle 200 kg ganja into the state, police said here on Friday. The consignment was being carried in a truck from Odisha to Banda in Uttar Pradesh when it was intercepted by a joint team of STF and local police on Thursday evening, they said.

The arrested were identified as Shamsuddin, Ram Milan, Shiv dutt and Rajesh. The market value of the seized consignment of ganja (cannabis) was stated to be about Rs 30 lakh, a police officer said.

During interrogation, the four accused named some other people involved in the smuggling and a probe is underway in the matter, the police officer said.

