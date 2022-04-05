4 Terror Attacks in a Day, Rise in Weapon and Ammo Seizures at Border Hint at Pak Plans for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a spike similar to the one seen in October in terror attacks against civilians and security forces. This coupled with the drone seizures by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the border areas hints at a busy year ahead for security forces in the Valley.

According to the data, 2021 recorded massive rise in seizure of ammunitions for AK series weapons, pistols, rocket, bombs and hand grenades. These weapons are suspected to have been sent by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disturb the law and order situation in the Valley. These seizures are different from others made in recent past as these were intercepted and seized during infiltration attempts or found a few meters from the border.

The terrorists involved in recent attacks have also been found using pistols, grenades and bombs that can be linked to those seized from the border.

Till February this year, the BSF has seized 50 weapons, close to 700 rounds of ammunition, six detonators and 5kg explosives from the border.

In 2021, particularly in October, the Valley was left reeling under a series of hit-and-run attacks with civilians and security forces personnel among casualties. It coincided with a rise in seizures of pistols, up to almost 250% in the last two years. In 2019, total 35 pistols were recovered by BSF, which went up to 92 in 2021. This year, in the first 58 days, the BSF recovered one pistol every third day.

In 2019 and 2020, the BSF seized a total 483 ammunition of the AK series. In 2021 alone, the force seized 1,287 rounds of ammunition of the same series. Total hand grenades seized in 2019 and 2020 stood at 31, but last year, 32 grenades were recovered by the BSF from the borders.

Top BSF officials say the rise in seizures from the borders hints that Pakistan pumped massive arms and ammunition to India in 2021 and is continuing to do so this year as well. As terror outfits run out of funding, they are sending pistols and hand grenades to revive fear in the Valley, they add.

“BSF seizures are done at the border, not inside any city. The rise in pistols and grenades is directly linked to attacks. In the October attacks as well, terrorists used pistols to target civilians. This year, it is expected that terror outfits will try to push their agenda in full force," a senior BSF official told News18.com.

In the last 24 hours, a CRPF jawan was killed while another was injured in the main city centre of Maisuma in Srinagar. The two CRPF men were shifted to a nearby hospital. Another CRPF jawan, who received injuries on his face, is stable. On Monday night, a Kashmiri Pandit was targeted by terrorists in Shopian area.

