4 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara

: Four unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said."Four militants have been killed in the Arampora operation in Kupwara district. The operation is still in progress," the defence spokesman said here.The encounter broke out in Arampora area as security forces launched an operation after terrorists opened fire on an army patrol, an official said.He said the soldiers reacted swiftly and launched an operation to track down the militants."Around 3.30 pm, a gun battle broke out between the militants and security forces," he said.