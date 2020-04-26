4 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

Jammu: Four terrorists were killed and an army officer injured in a fierce gunfight between security forces and holed up terrorists on Sunday in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police said four terrorists have been killed in the encounter between holed up terrorists and the security forces in Guddar village of Kulgam district.

"An army officer sustained injury in the operation. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. "Exact identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. One of them has so far been identified as a local", police said.

After receiving specific information about a group of terrorists hiding in Guddar village, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a cordon and search operation in the village in Kulgam district.

As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they came under heavy automatic gunfire after which an encounter broke out which has now ended, but searches are still going on in the area, police said.

