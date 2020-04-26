Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

4 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

Police said four terrorists have been killed in the encounter between holed up terrorists and the security forces in Guddar village of Kulgam district.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
4 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were buried in a graveyard in south Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Four terrorists were killed and an army officer injured in a fierce gunfight between security forces and holed up terrorists on Sunday in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police said four terrorists have been killed in the encounter between holed up terrorists and the security forces in Guddar village of Kulgam district.

"An army officer sustained injury in the operation. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. "Exact identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. One of them has so far been identified as a local", police said.

After receiving specific information about a group of terrorists hiding in Guddar village, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a cordon and search operation in the village in Kulgam district.

As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they came under heavy automatic gunfire after which an encounter broke out which has now ended, but searches are still going on in the area, police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres