4 Tourists From Punjab Arrested In Manali For Brandishing Swords, Attacking Local

Police arrested four people belonging to Punjab after they allegedly attacked a local in Manali and were also allegedly brandishing swords. Tourists have been flocking the hill towns of Himachal Pradesh after the government eased the lockdown rules. The four tourists have been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 506 and 25 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are investigating this matter under the Arms Act.

The police were informed about the incident by a local named Harish Kumar. Describing the series of events he told the police that he saw there was a jam that was caused after a car broke the lane. When they were asked to move their car, the accused came out of their vehicle with swords and started fighting with them. During this melee, Harish also sustained injuries. He told the police that the car’s number plate was of Punjab. Harish also alleged that all four accused were drunk.

The entire scene happened near BBMB rest house in the area. Manali Police have identified the accused as Ravinder Singh, Dilbar Singh, Amandeep Singh and Jasraj. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

In the clip two out of these four people can be seen brandishing swords and making calls. Gurdev Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kullu has confirmed that a case has been registered against all four accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Last month tourists from Amritsar had chopped off a local’s finger in Mandi district. The local was attacked by a sword and was severely injured. His condition was so bad that he had to be referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The accused were later arrested from Lahaul Spiti.

