4 Waste Trucks, 30 Cleaning Staff: HC to Decide on Gupta Brothers' Rs 3 Crore-Environment Damage
Vaibhav Gupta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Joshimath said that the issue of refund of Rs 3 crore security deposit would be decided at the next high court hearing on July 8.
240 quintals of garbage, which was colleceted from the site. (Twitter/@ANI)
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court will take up on July 8 the issue of refund of Rs 3 crore security money deposit by the Gupta brothers with the Chamoli District Administration.
"The issue of refund of Rs 3 crore security deposit will be decided at the next hearing on July 8 in the high court," said Vaibhav Gupta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Joshimath.
Much before the marriage, the South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta had deposited Rs 3 crore as per the high court's orders with the Chamoli district administration.
After the high-profile wedding of their sons at the ski resort of Auli last week, the Joshimath Municipality has collected 240 quintals of garbage from the site and had to use three-four trucks daily to collect the waste.
The officials said there were no environmental issues concerning the wedding extravaganza and the Auli marriage site will be cleaned by June 30. Nearly 30 workers are engaged in the cleaning operations.
S.P. Nautiyal, Executive Officer of the Joshimath Municipality, said the Gupta brothers had also deposited Rs 54,000 as user-charges with the local municipality.
As per the high court orders, a group of 13 officials from the Forest Department, the State Pollution Control Board, the Chamoli District Administration, the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, the Revenue Department and the Public Works Department monitored and videographed the wedding.
Top officials said they did not come across any damage to the flora and fauna of Auli.
Since the court barred use of helicopters at Auli, the choppers landed at Ravigram near Joshimath helipad from where the guests were ferried to the wedding venue by cars.
The court had also fixed the numbers of guests at 150. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Baba Ramdev were among VIPs who blessed the newly wed couple. A bevy of Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, performed at the wedding.
The Chief Minister had defended the marriage saying environmental concerns were not justifiable and Auli could be developed as a big tourist destination.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s