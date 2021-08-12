4 Women Priestesses to Conduct Entire Durga Puja Rituals of 66 Pally Puja

A crowd-puller Durga Puja committee in the city has decided to conduct the entire puja rituals by a group of four women priestesses marking a new precedent as it is in the domain of male priests.

The 66 Pally Puja committee, which had decided to mark the new change in established practice after the death of its veteran male priest end of last year, is hopeful this will be accepted by residents of the locality and the public and they can carry on the practice in future, Puja committee senior office-bearer Pradyumna Mukherjee said.

