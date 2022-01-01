CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 4 Workers Killed, 8 Injured in Mishap at Tamil Nadu Fireworks Unit
1-MIN READ

The unit is located at a village approximately 30 kilometers from Virudhunagar and a probe is on. (Representational Image: ANI)

The accident in the premises of a fireworks manufacturing unit involved a blaze and four men were killed and eight others injured.

Four workers were killed and eight others injured in a fire accident at a fireworks unit on Saturday at a village near here, police said. Citing preliminary information, a police official here told PTI that the accident in the premises of a fireworks manufacturing unit involved a blaze and four men were killed and eight others injured.

The unit is located at a village approximately 30 kilometers from here and a probe is on and the cause of the accident would also be ascertained, he said adding the fireworks manufacturing facility appeared to be licensed.

first published:January 01, 2022, 15:48 IST