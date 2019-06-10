4-year-old Abducted, Sexually Assaulted by Teen in Third Such Incident in MP in 72 Hours

Bhopal: Amid massive public outrage over rape and brutal murder of a nine-year-old in Bhopal, a similar incident was reported from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

A four-year-old was abducted by a 16-year-old and forced to perform ‘unnatural’ sex in village Barhi in Jabalpur’s Sehora town on Sunday afternoon, the police said. Both the victim and the assailant belonged to a tribal community. The locals thrashed the youngster after learning about the incident and handed him over to police.

The girl suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Lady Elgin Hospital in Jabalpur but the hospital pleaded inability in treating her and referred her to Jabalpur Medical College on Monday.

In less than 72 hours, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed three incidents of rape on minor girls, the latest one reported from Jabalpur.

In Bhopal, a nine-year-old girl was raped and her body was found in a drain in Mandwa slum on Sunday morning.

On Friday, a five-year-old girl from Ujjain was kidnapped while she was sleeping with her grandparents, raped and later murdered. The accused smashed her face to conceal the identity and threw her body in river Kshipra.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who met the family of the Bhopal rape victim on Sunday, demanded capital punishment for the accused and assured the kin of all possible help.

However, Madhya Pradesh Home minister Bala Bachchan claimed that the crime cases have gone down in the state as compared to last year. “But we are still trying to come down heavily on the criminals,” Bachchan said.